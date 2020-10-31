Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 568 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,365,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,085,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954,127 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 771,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,879,000 after buying an additional 16,989 shares during the period. Chandler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Chandler Asset Management Inc. now owns 415,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,936,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 129,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,119,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $43.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.03 and a 200 day moving average of $41.18. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $45.92.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

