Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,994 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 2.8% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $13,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BEAM Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.6% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Chandler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.0% during the first quarter. Chandler Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 109,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,981,000 after buying an additional 5,017 shares during the period.

Shares of VMBS stock opened at $54.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.35. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $50.77 and a 52 week high of $54.74.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

