Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Has $10.16 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,682 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 2.2% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $10,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VGIT. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $69.96 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $65.69 and a one year high of $70.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.44.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

