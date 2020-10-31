Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Has $10.98 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 375,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,269 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for 2.3% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. owned 0.14% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $10,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Single Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 611.1% in the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $28.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.60 and a 200-day moving average of $28.16. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $20.27 and a twelve month high of $31.78.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

