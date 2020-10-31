Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Has $13.05 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 240,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,994 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 2.8% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $13,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Cabana LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 763.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VMBS opened at $54.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.35. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $50.77 and a 1 year high of $54.74.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

