Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) by 247.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 27,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 5,579 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,303,000. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $356,000.

Get iShares New York Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $57.15 on Friday. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.39 and a fifty-two week high of $58.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.26.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.