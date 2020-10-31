Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 891 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $4,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Garde Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 776,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,616,000 after buying an additional 21,377 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 19.9% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 961,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,910,000 after buying an additional 159,681 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 19,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 369,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,553,000 after acquiring an additional 238,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 37,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 7,457 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BND opened at $87.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.11 and its 200 day moving average is $88.12. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $76.49 and a twelve month high of $89.59.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

Featured Article: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.