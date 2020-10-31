Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,682 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 2.2% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. owned 0.15% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $10,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 92.3% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 246.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 337.8% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 205.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGIT opened at $69.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.44. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $65.69 and a 1-year high of $70.86.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

