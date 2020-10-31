Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Purchases 17,861 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 912,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,861 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 7.9% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $37,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,524,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,775,000 after buying an additional 9,740,900 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 214,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,149,000 after acquiring an additional 18,625 shares during the last quarter. Chandler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% during the first quarter. Chandler Asset Management Inc. now owns 642,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,425,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Finally, EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 58.2% in the second quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 325,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,633,000 after purchasing an additional 119,842 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $39.45 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $28.46 and a 12-month high of $44.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.34.

