Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Sells 853 Shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 853 shares during the quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its position in Carrier Global by 0.3% during the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 156,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,771,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its position in Carrier Global by 48.6% during the third quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 675,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,615,000 after acquiring an additional 220,917 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its position in Carrier Global by 6.9% during the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 141,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 9,164 shares during the period. St. Louis Trust Co bought a new position in Carrier Global during the third quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new position in Carrier Global during the third quarter worth about $232,000. 83.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CARR opened at $33.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Carrier Global has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $34.96.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CARR shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Sunday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

