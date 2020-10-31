Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lessened its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,836 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 1.7% in the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,789 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,723,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 191.4% in the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,888 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,269,000 after acquiring an additional 17,004 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 37.3% during the second quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 3.6% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the third quarter valued at $202,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $447.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $219.22 billion, a PE ratio of 56.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.13 and a 52-week high of $536.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $485.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $433.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 31.05%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADBE. BidaskClub lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Adobe from $450.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $500.00 target price (up from $375.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $523.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $504.86.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.14, for a total transaction of $4,511,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.59, for a total value of $2,237,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 40,257 shares in the company, valued at $18,018,630.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,376 shares of company stock worth $20,042,368 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.