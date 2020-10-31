Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $21.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.82% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a proprietary technology platform focused on discovering and developing peptide-based new chemical entities to address significant unmet medical needs. The Company’s initial lead product candidates consists of PTG-100 and PTG-200, which have the potential to transform the existing treatment paradigm for inflammatory bowel disease, a GI disease consisting primarily of ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease; PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Milpitas, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PTGX. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

PTGX opened at $18.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $697.49 million, a P/E ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.54. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.47 and a 12 month high of $23.25.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.02). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 72.42% and a negative net margin of 438.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 730.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 86.6% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 419,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after buying an additional 194,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 30.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 13,168 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $17,898,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 27.2% in the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,383,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,747,000 after acquiring an additional 722,816 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating IBD.

