Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Provention Bio, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development of novel therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated disease. The company’s product pipeline consists of PRV-031, PRV-6527, PRV-300, PRV-3279 and PRV-101 which are in clinical stage. Provention Bio, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

Shares of NASDAQ PRVB opened at $11.86 on Friday. Provention Bio has a 52-week low of $4.72 and a 52-week high of $18.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.97. The stock has a market cap of $667.48 million, a P/E ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 3.53.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.17). On average, analysts expect that Provention Bio will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Eleanor Ramos bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.23 per share, with a total value of $33,075.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 64,500 shares in the company, valued at $853,335. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ashleigh Palmer bought 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.83 per share, for a total transaction of $35,924.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,565,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,919,214. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 9,349 shares of company stock worth $118,812. 14.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Provention Bio by 592.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 9,544 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Provention Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,061,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Provention Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Provention Bio by 1,012.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Provention Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,349,000. 37.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D.

