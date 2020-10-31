PS Business Parks Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.05 (NYSE:PSB)

PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.05 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th.

PS Business Parks has raised its dividend by 40.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE:PSB opened at $114.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.57 and a 200 day moving average of $127.95. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 0.39. PS Business Parks has a 12-month low of $102.48 and a 12-month high of $182.09.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.31. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 44.01%. On average, research analysts predict that PS Business Parks will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total transaction of $257,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on PSB. KeyCorp dropped their price target on PS Business Parks from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on PS Business Parks from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th.

PS Business Parks Company Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

