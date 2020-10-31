PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.20.

PTCT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group initiated coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

PTCT stock opened at $52.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.08. PTC Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $30.79 and a 12-month high of $59.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.78.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $82.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.21 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.92% and a negative net margin of 138.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.06) EPS. Research analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics will post -6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $125,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,277.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 124,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $6,232,472.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,856,088.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 131,851 shares of company stock valued at $6,614,122. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 45,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 41,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 226.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 122,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after acquiring an additional 85,264 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 2,101.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 131,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after acquiring an additional 125,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $440,000.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.