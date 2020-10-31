Rentberry Hits Market Capitalization of $97,128.50 (BERRY)

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 31st. One Rentberry token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Rentberry has traded 31.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rentberry has a market capitalization of $97,128.50 and approximately $163.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00029819 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00005921 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007213 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00004363 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $523.78 or 0.03778489 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00027215 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.96 or 0.00216104 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Rentberry

Rentberry (CRYPTO:BERRY) is a token. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 tokens. The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Rentberry is rentberry.com/blog. Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rentberry is ico.rentberry.com.

Rentberry Token Trading

Rentberry can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rentberry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rentberry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

