Robert W. Baird Boosts Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Price Target to $150.00

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EXAS. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Exact Sciences from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Exact Sciences from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $125.50.

Shares of Exact Sciences stock opened at $123.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.82 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.73 and its 200 day moving average is $87.74. Exact Sciences has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $141.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 6.77 and a quick ratio of 6.40.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $408.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.43 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 13.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Exact Sciences will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 27,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total value of $2,839,858.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 936,641 shares in the company, valued at $96,989,175.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 25,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $2,363,572.40. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,915 shares of company stock valued at $7,726,778. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 16.6% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 982 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Exact Sciences in the second quarter worth $260,000. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 39.1% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 16.2% in the third quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 764,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,891,000 after buying an additional 106,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 11.4% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 15,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; and Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer.

