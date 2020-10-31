Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.52% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Rocky Brands, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of premium quality footwear and apparel marketed under a portfolio of well recognized brand names including Rocky Outdoor Gear, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and the licensed brand, Dickies. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ RCKY opened at $26.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.05. The firm has a market cap of $196.77 million, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.56. Rocky Brands has a 1 year low of $14.96 and a 1 year high of $31.33.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.46. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 5.63%. On average, analysts predict that Rocky Brands will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Burton Jr. Moore acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.34 per share, for a total transaction of $164,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,442.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 114,284 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Rocky Brands by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 216,629 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,192,000 after buying an additional 4,245 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Rocky Brands by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 14,150 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Rocky Brands by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,554 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 16,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Rocky Brands by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,607 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 3,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and licensed Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

