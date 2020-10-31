Royal Bank of Canada Increases Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Price Target to $70.00

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Owens Corning presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.68.

NYSE:OC opened at $65.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.75. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $28.56 and a 12 month high of $76.60.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 8.79% and a positive return on equity of 11.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director W Howard Morris sold 2,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total value of $179,151.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,537,209.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel T. Smith sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,548,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,627 shares of company stock worth $1,571,874. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OC. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Botty Investors LLC purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Owens Corning by 56.7% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Owens Corning by 119.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 564 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

