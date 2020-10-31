Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Getting Negative Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media stories about Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) have trended negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Royal Dutch Shell earned a coverage optimism score of -2.70 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted Royal Dutch Shell’s ranking:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RDSB shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,360 ($17.77) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,600 ($20.90) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,798.28 ($23.49).

LON RDSB opened at GBX 929 ($12.14) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 960.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,161.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.44. The company has a market cap of $33.50 billion and a PE ratio of -6.46. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1 year low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,348.10 ($30.68).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This is an increase from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous dividend of $0.16. Royal Dutch Shell’s payout ratio is presently -33.36%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

