Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSA.L) (LON:RDSA) Earning Negative Media Coverage, Report Shows

Media coverage about Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSA.L) (LON:RDSA) has been trending negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSA.L) earned a daily sentiment score of -2.70 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSA.L)’s analysis:

Get Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSA.L) alerts:

LON:RDSA opened at GBX 965.40 ($12.61) on Friday. Royal Dutch Shell plc has a 52 week low of GBX 878.10 ($11.47) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,356 ($30.78). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 998.31 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,208.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSA.L)’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a yield of 1.42%. Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSA.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently -33.36%.

RDSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSA.L) from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,600 ($20.90) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSA.L) to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 1,650 ($21.56) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSA.L) in a research note on Monday, July 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSA.L) in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSA.L) from GBX 1,150 ($15.02) to GBX 1,360 ($17.77) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,660 ($21.69).

About Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSA.L)

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSA.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSA.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.