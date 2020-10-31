Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Stock Holdings Trimmed by First Quadrant L P CA

First Quadrant L P CA lowered its holdings in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,009 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of R. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 574.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,157,000 after purchasing an additional 496,769 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 1st quarter valued at $330,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 440.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,049,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,771 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, HNP Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 2nd quarter valued at $619,000. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on R shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ryder System from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Ryder System from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. TheStreet upgraded Ryder System from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Ryder System from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

Shares of R stock opened at $49.26 on Friday. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.62 and a 1-year high of $57.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.94.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $1.53. Ryder System had a positive return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 3.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.49) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 45.16%.

Ryder System Profile

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

