Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) to Issue $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the bank on Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th.

Sandy Spring Bancorp has raised its dividend by 20.4% over the last three years.

NASDAQ SASR opened at $25.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.08. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $38.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.23. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 11.88%. On average, research analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SASR shares. BidaskClub raised Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sandy Spring Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

