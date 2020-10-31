Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Holdings Lifted by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,314,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,388 shares during the period. Security National Financial accounts for 3.5% of Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Security National Financial worth $14,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 203.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,778 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Security National Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. M3F Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 1,271,792 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,578,000 after acquiring an additional 89,044 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 146.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,299 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 25,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Security National Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 30.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNFCA opened at $6.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.65. Security National Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $3.67 and a 1 year high of $7.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.32.

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $118.66 million for the quarter. Security National Financial had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 7.82%.

About Security National Financial

Security National Financial Corporation engages in life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.

