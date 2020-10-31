Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $143.63.

SRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Sempra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Sempra Energy from $137.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 11th.

In other news, Director Andres Conesa acquired 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $129.44 per share, for a total transaction of $349,488.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,596.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia Lynn Walker acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $125.46 per share, for a total transaction of $250,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,172.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 7,700 shares of company stock worth $981,768 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Sempra Energy by 125.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sempra Energy by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $125.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.69. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $88.00 and a 1 year high of $161.87.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 38.49%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th were issued a $1.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.65%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

