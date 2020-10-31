Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $4.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Chardan Capital lowered shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.50 to $27.50 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.21.

Get Seres Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of MCRB stock opened at $27.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.82 and a beta of 4.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.87 and its 200 day moving average is $13.70. Seres Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $35.02.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seres Therapeutics will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCRB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 546.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 10,583 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 186.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 116,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 27,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to treat disease by restoring the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's advanced program is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for reducing recurrent clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.