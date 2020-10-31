ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by First Quadrant L P CA

First Quadrant L P CA cut its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 326 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $509.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. OTR Global downgraded ServiceNow to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $509.89.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $497.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $95.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $489.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $422.21. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $238.29 and a fifty-two week high of $533.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.42%. Analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Patricia L. Wadors sold 762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.36, for a total transaction of $329,458.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,070.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.70, for a total value of $63,316.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,552 shares in the company, valued at $682,414.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,787 shares of company stock valued at $48,034,144. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

