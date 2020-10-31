ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) PT Raised to $575.00 at Raymond James

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $490.00 to $575.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 15.56% from the stock’s previous close.

NOW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $465.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $490.00 to $538.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $375.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.89.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $497.57 on Thursday. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $238.29 and a twelve month high of $533.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $489.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $422.21. The company has a market capitalization of $95.43 billion, a PE ratio of 135.21, a P/E/G ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.18. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 11.09%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,559 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.44, for a total value of $671,055.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,857.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 144 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.70, for a total transaction of $63,316.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,414.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,787 shares of company stock worth $48,034,144. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1,225.0% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 43.9% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

