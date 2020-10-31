Short Interest in Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Decreases By 31.5%

Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a decrease of 31.5% from the September 30th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AHKSY shares. ValuEngine upgraded Asahi Kasei from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Asahi Kasei from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Asahi Kasei from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st.

OTCMKTS AHKSY opened at $17.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.84. Asahi Kasei has a one year low of $10.69 and a one year high of $23.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter. Asahi Kasei had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 4.96%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Asahi Kasei will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Asahi Kasei

Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells chemical products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Material, Homes, and Health Care. It offers elastic polyurethane filament, cupro fiber, nonwoven fabric, and nylon 66 filament products. The company also provides petrochemical products, such as styrene, acrylonitrile, polyethylene, and polystyrene; performance polymer products, including synthetic rubber and engineering plastics; and performance material and consumable products, such as coating materials, microcrystalline cellulose, explosives, explosion-bonded metal clad, hollow-fiber filtration membranes, ion-exchange membranes, electronic materials, food wrapping film, and plastic films, sheets, and foams, as well as lithium-ion battery and lead-acid battery separators, and electronic devices.

