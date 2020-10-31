Short Interest in Brainsway Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Declines By 34.4%

Brainsway Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a drop of 34.4% from the September 30th total of 34,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BWAY. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Brainsway in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brainsway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Brainsway from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Brainsway in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Brainsway presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.81.

NASDAQ:BWAY opened at $5.59 on Friday. Brainsway has a 12-month low of $5.10 and a 12-month high of $12.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.74.

Brainsway (NASDAQ:BWAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.09. Brainsway had a negative return on equity of 38.87% and a negative net margin of 42.27%. The business had revenue of $4.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 million. Equities analysts expect that Brainsway will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brainsway stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Brainsway Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned approximately 0.19% of Brainsway worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 18.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brainsway

Brainsway Ltd., a commercial stage medical device company, focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, Alzheimer's disease, Asperger syndromes, alcohol addictions, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, Parkinson's disease, and chronic neuropathic pains to transmit electric current flows at varying rates and creating an electromagnetic field that serves to depolarize cortical neurons and activate neural networks in various areas of the brain.

