Short Interest in Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd (NASDAQ:CCD) Drops By 44.4%

Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd (NASDAQ:CCD) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, a decrease of 44.4% from the September 30th total of 46,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCD. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 349,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,825,000 after purchasing an additional 104,791 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 311,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,577,000 after acquiring an additional 69,464 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd in the 1st quarter valued at about $859,000. Doliver Advisors LP lifted its position in Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd by 183.7% in the 2nd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 37,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 24,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd in the 2nd quarter valued at about $506,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCD opened at $22.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.48 and a 200-day moving average of $21.44. Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $25.12.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 14th were issued a $0.167 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.97%.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd Company Profile

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.

