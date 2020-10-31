Short Interest in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Drops By 27.3%

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,870,000 shares, a decrease of 27.3% from the September 30th total of 3,950,000 shares. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

CENX stock opened at $6.58 on Friday. Century Aluminum has a 12 month low of $2.91 and a 12 month high of $11.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.91 and its 200 day moving average is $7.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.04). Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Century Aluminum will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Century Aluminum news, EVP John E. Hoerner sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $99,891.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Bless sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 124,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,260,596. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CENX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Century Aluminum by 188.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 8,498 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Century Aluminum by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 9,540 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Century Aluminum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Century Aluminum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,209,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Century Aluminum by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. 50.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CENX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Century Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Century Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

