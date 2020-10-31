Short Interest in Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) Expands By 38.5%

Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 38.5% from the September 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Dairy Farm International stock opened at $18.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.35. Dairy Farm International has a one year low of $17.31 and a one year high of $31.78.

Get Dairy Farm International alerts:

About Dairy Farm International

Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited operates as a retailer in Asia. It operates through five segments: Food, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. The company operates supermarkets and hypermarkets under the Wellcome, Yonghui, Cold Storage, Jasons MarketPlace, Giant, Hero, Mercato, Oliver's, 3hreesixty, San Miu, and Lucky brands; and convenience stores under the 7-Eleven brand.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Dairy Farm International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dairy Farm International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.