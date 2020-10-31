Short Interest in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Declines By 31.3%

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a decline of 31.3% from the September 30th total of 1,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 407,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

In other news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total transaction of $30,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 308,586 shares in the company, valued at $9,464,332.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary A. Curran purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $118.26 per share, with a total value of $59,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,589.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,396 shares of company stock valued at $2,837,355. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IIPR. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1,319.1% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 331.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 23.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $116.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 115.43, a current ratio of 115.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Innovative Industrial Properties has a twelve month low of $40.21 and a twelve month high of $136.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.81 and its 200 day moving average is $102.13.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $24.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.40 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 6.01%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 143.12%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IIPR shares. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $151.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.50.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

