SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Shares Sold by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of SkyWest worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in SkyWest by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,149,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,106,000 after purchasing an additional 121,709 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in SkyWest by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,709,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,998,000 after purchasing an additional 129,266 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in SkyWest by 197.3% during the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,410,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,015,000 after purchasing an additional 936,219 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SkyWest by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 536,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $318,737,000 after acquiring an additional 236,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of SkyWest by 139.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 504,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,457,000 after acquiring an additional 294,149 shares in the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SKYW opened at $29.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. SkyWest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.58 and a 52-week high of $66.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.87.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $457.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.15 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business’s revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SkyWest, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on SkyWest from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub cut SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised SkyWest from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.25.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

