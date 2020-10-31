Societe Generale Reiterates Buy Rating for SAP (NYSE:SAP)

Societe Generale restated their buy rating on shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SAP. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of SAP from $162.00 to $110.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of SAP from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SAP from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SAP has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $138.77.

SAP stock opened at $106.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $127.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.98. SAP has a 12 month low of $90.89 and a 12 month high of $169.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.51.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in SAP by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 533 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of SAP by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 14,660 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SAP by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of SAP by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of SAP by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 4.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

