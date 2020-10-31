Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 227.2% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth about $45,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WFC. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.98.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $21.45 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $54.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.50. The firm has a market cap of $88.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

