Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,371 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for 1.1% of Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $4,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BND opened at $87.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.11 and its 200 day moving average is $88.12. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $76.49 and a 12 month high of $89.59.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

