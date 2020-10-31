Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Buys 624 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in 3M by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,832 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 5,887 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in 3M by 3,127.1% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 225,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,184,000 after acquiring an additional 218,900 shares in the last quarter. AXA boosted its position in 3M by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 430,552 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $58,775,000 after acquiring an additional 57,498 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in 3M by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 542,456 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $86,891,000 after acquiring an additional 24,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in 3M by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,002,788 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $136,891,000 after acquiring an additional 65,483 shares in the last quarter. 64.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Gordon Haskett raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet raised 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on 3M from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.31.

In other 3M news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total transaction of $367,196.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,493.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM opened at $159.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $165.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.91. 3M has a one year low of $114.04 and a one year high of $182.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $92.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.97.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.17. 3M had a return on equity of 46.86% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that 3M will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.