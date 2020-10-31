Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Buys 9,968 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,946 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,968 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 119.5% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. FAI Wealth Management boosted its stake in Intel by 390.4% in the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel in the second quarter worth $42,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Intel in the second quarter worth $60,000. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.97.

Shares of INTC opened at $44.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.79 and a 200-day moving average of $55.15. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $69.29. The company has a market cap of $181.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The company had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $360,624.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,930,586.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.