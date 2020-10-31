Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.14 Million Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 121.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,592 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF makes up about 1.0% of Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $4,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MBB. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,687,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,601,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,491,000 after buying an additional 529,934 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,829,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,876,000 after buying an additional 514,162 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,350,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,018,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,442,000 after buying an additional 474,145 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

NASDAQ MBB opened at $110.29 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $104.79 and a 52-week high of $111.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.27 and a 200-day moving average of $110.62.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Recommended Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.