Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Has $688,000 Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 33.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Paychex by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,620,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,991,000 after acquiring an additional 129,034 shares during the last quarter. AXA grew its holdings in Paychex by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 516,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,475,000 after acquiring an additional 10,094 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 83,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paychex stock opened at $82.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.14. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.87 and a fifty-two week high of $90.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 11th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $932.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.27 million. Paychex had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.67%.

In other Paychex news, VP John B. Gibson sold 14,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total transaction of $1,169,174.86. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 10,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total transaction of $892,081.81. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 67,296 shares in the company, valued at $5,512,215.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 356,542 shares of company stock worth $29,710,384 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PAYX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $74.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.92.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

