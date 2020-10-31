Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Has $719,000 Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,907 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 67.9% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 17.4% in the third quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 190.0% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IBM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.06.

In other International Business Machines news, Director Sidney Taurel bought 5,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $110.75 per share, with a total value of $553,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,189,378.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total transaction of $149,034.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,025,831.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

IBM stock opened at $111.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.44. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $90.56 and a one year high of $158.75. The stock has a market cap of $99.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.16.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58. The company had revenue of $17.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 49.12%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated solutions and services company worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

