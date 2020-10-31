Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Has $756,000 Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Broderick Brian C acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.6% in the third quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 30,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 28.4% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at about $380,000. Finally, First Merchants Corp lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.3% in the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 28,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $64.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $38.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.92. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 26.12%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

EMR has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.81.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

