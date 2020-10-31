Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in Constellation Brands by 2.0% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in Constellation Brands by 9.4% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its position in Constellation Brands by 0.7% during the second quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 10,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in Constellation Brands by 55.1% during the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Constellation Brands by 84.1% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. 71.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $196.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Argus raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Constellation Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.37.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $165.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $183.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.08. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.28 and a 52-week high of $208.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.91 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

