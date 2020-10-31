Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,780 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 986 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 423.1% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 204 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 183.6% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 76.8% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 35.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 337 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TROW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.92.

In related news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 3,500 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.05, for a total value of $486,675.00. Also, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 10,500 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $1,432,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,954,961.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $2,615,400. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TROW stock opened at $126.66 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $82.51 and a one year high of $148.88. The company has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.94.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.02. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.05% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.61%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

