Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,309 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 376 shares during the quarter. The Boeing comprises approximately 0.7% of Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $3,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 84,338.8% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,738,216 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730,236 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 569 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 52.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Boeing alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $144.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $162.75 and a 200 day moving average of $163.58. The company has a market cap of $83.62 billion, a PE ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 1.37. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $375.60.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. On average, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -10.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $173.36 per share, for a total transaction of $199,710.72. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,710.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (down from $170.00) on shares of The Boeing in a report on Friday. CSFB lifted their price objective on The Boeing from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $184.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.32.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.