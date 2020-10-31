Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $5.32 Million Investment in Alterola Biotech Inc (OTCMKTS:ALTA)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alterola Biotech Inc (OTCMKTS:ALTA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 264,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,000. Alterola Biotech makes up approximately 1.2% of Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC owned 1.41% of Alterola Biotech at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BEAM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alterola Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at $789,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new stake in shares of Alterola Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at $402,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Alterola Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000.

Separately, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alterola Biotech in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

ALTA stock opened at $21.77 on Friday. Alterola Biotech Inc has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $31.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.26.

Alterola Biotech (OTCMKTS:ALTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This is a positive change from Alterola Biotech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

In other Alterola Biotech news, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total transaction of $79,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul R. Gunther sold 4,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $86,969.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 21 shares of company stock valued at $433 and sold 32,329 shares valued at $662,672.

About Alterola Biotech

Alterola Biotech, Inc, a development stage company, focuses on the development of nutrition and health chewing gums with natural based ingredients in the United States. Its products under development include appetite suppressors, cholesterol suppressors, antioxidant gums, motion sickness suppressors, and vitamin gums.

