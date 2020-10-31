Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,206 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 63.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $92.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.55. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $62.13 and a 52-week high of $103.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.83. The stock has a market cap of $67.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.28%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.60.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

