Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 4,786 Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 44.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,786 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Southern by 1,658.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,964,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795,556 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Southern by 11.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,378,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $745,524,000 after buying an additional 1,420,920 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Southern by 24.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,561,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $340,236,000 after buying an additional 1,274,233 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Southern by 43.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,848,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,373,000 after buying an additional 1,161,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Southern by 81.9% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,259,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,284,000 after buying an additional 567,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Shares of Southern stock opened at $57.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Southern Co has a 12 month low of $41.96 and a 12 month high of $71.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.03.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. Southern had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.32%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Barclays upgraded Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 5,930 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $343,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at $709,224. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. Insiders sold 21,221 shares of company stock worth $1,163,540 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Co (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.